Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

