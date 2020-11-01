Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

HBM stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.77.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.