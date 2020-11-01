Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBM stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

