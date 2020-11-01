Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HBM stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
