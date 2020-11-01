HSBC Lowers RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

RTLLF opened at $752.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $742.83 and a 200-day moving average of $600.32. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $437.25 and a 52 week high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

