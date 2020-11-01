Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.54. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.