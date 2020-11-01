Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 195,140 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 848,364 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.01 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

