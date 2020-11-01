Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 476,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

