Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.