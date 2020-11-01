Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

