Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day moving average is $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.