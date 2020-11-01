Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

