Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 786,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,211,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

