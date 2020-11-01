Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

