Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.