Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.13.

