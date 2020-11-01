Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

