Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,254,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,626,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

