HomeStreet, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMST. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,258 shares of company stock worth $1,033,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

