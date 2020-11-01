Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

