Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

HTCMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

