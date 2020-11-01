Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Danske cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

