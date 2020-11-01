Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

HXGBY stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

