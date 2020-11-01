Hertsford Capital (LON:OTAQ) Shares Down 2.6%

Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) was down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.46.

In other Hertsford Capital news, insider George Watt purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

OTAQ Group Ltd manufactures underwater electronic equipment for the aquaculture, fisheries, and renewable industry. OTAQ Group Ltd was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Lancaster, United Kingdom.

