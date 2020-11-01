Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

