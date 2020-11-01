Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLDCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

