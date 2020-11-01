Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 3,127,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 99,382 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

