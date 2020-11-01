HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HealthStream by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HealthStream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

