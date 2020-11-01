Head-To-Head Survey: Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.63% 1.30% Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.40 $64.54 million $3.64 8.74 Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 1.67 $6.13 million N/A N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

