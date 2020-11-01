Head-To-Head Survey: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) vs. Deutsche Börse (NYSE:DBOEY)

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67% Deutsche Börse 30.08% 19.42% 0.63%

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.54 $374.40 million $4.73 17.19 Deutsche Börse $3.71 billion 7.28 $1.12 billion $0.68 21.68

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Börse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cboe Global Markets and Deutsche Börse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deutsche Börse 0 7 4 0 2.36

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Deutsche Börse.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Börse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Deutsche Börse pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Börse pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Cboe Global Markets on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; collateralized money market transaction services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.