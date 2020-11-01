Head to Head Review: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) vs. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services -2.18% 5.82% 2.90% HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19%

This table compares Kelly Services and HeadHunter Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.13 $112.40 million N/A N/A HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.12 $22.44 million $0.77 29.79

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kelly Services and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Kelly Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

