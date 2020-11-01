Head to Head Review: Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) versus Axonics Modulation Technologies (OTCMKTS:AXNX)

Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 134.09 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -16.75

Dex Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dex Liquidating and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $52.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies -155.91% -44.13% -36.08%

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Dex Liquidating on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dex Liquidating Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc. designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for surgical procedures. The company’s product consists of MicroCutter 5/80 use for transection and resection in urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the intestine and the transection of the appendix. Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly known as Cardica Inc., is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

