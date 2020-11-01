Head-To-Head Review: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -23.10 Taseko Mines $249.40 million 0.92 -$40.23 million ($0.21) -4.46

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taseko Mines. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

