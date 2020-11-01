Head-To-Head Contrast: CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) and Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CXJ Group and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CXJ Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.18 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.04

CXJ Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CXJ Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Risk and Volatility

CXJ Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CXJ Group beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CXJ Group Company Profile

CXJ Group Co., Limited engages in the trading of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts in China. The company also offers auto detailing store consultancy services; and authorization services for operating auto detailing stores under the Chejiangling/Teenage Hero Car brand name. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

