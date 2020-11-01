Head to Head Contrast: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) vs. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -113.35% -55.64% -29.24% Aclaris Therapeutics -1,827.81% -105.38% -62.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $335.00 million 0.95 -$279.66 million ($1.63) -1.36 Aclaris Therapeutics $4.23 million 38.78 -$161.35 million ($2.25) -1.71

Aclaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akebia Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 363.32%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream. It is also developing A-101, a high-concentration formulation of hydrogen peroxide that is in Phase III clinical trial for common warts; and ATI-501 and ATI-502 Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which are in Phase II clinical trials for alopecia areata (AA) and other dermatological indications. In addition, the company's products under development include ATI-450 MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and pyoderma gangrenosum; ATI-1777 JAK1/JAK3 soft topical inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata; ITK/JAK3 soft topical and oral inhibitors to treat psoriasis and inflammatory diseases; MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for oncology; and ITK-JAK3 oral gut-restricted inhibitor for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's disease. Further, it provides contract research laboratory services. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.