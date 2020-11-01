Head to Head Comparison: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Comcast (OTCMKTS:CMCSA)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.8% of Comcast shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Comcast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Comcast 10.91% 16.66% 5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Comcast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comcast $108.94 billion 1.77 $13.06 billion $3.13 13.50

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 8 15 0 2.65

Comcast has a consensus target price of $49.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Comcast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comcast is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Comcast beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names. It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

