Head-To-Head Comparison: PCB Bancorp (PCB) and Its Peers

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PCB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp Competitors 4799 10262 6896 451 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given PCB Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 18.26% 7.92% 0.98% PCB Bancorp Competitors 18.39% 9.07% 0.99%

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $104.81 million $24.11 million 6.31 PCB Bancorp Competitors $1.42 billion $248.58 million 9.65

PCB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PCB Bancorp competitors beat PCB Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; remote deposit and cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 10 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

