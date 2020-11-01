Head-To-Head Comparison: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Groove Botanicals (NASDAQ:GRVE)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 6 21 0 2.78 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $58.91, suggesting a potential upside of 126.92%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -81.81% 5.66% 3.52% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.03 $240.00 million $6.93 3.75 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

