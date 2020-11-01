Head-To-Head Analysis: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) & Location Based Technologies (NYSE:LBAS)

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Location Based Technologies and L3Harris Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $12.86 billion 2.71 $1.33 billion $10.08 15.98

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Location Based Technologies and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 0 0 19 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $243.41, indicating a potential upside of 51.08%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Location Based Technologies and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 7.21% 10.92% 6.38%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Location Based Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates maritime integrated command, control, communications, computers, and cyber ISR systems for maritime platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; power and ship control systems; and other electronic and electrical products and systems, as well as designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared sensors and surveillance, and targeting systems. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; and avionics and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical radio communications, SATCOM terminals, and battlefield management networks; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, as well as ground stations and transportable tactical SATCOM systems; helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems; and radios, systems applications, and equipment for public safety and professional communications. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; security, detection, and other commercial aviation products; commercial and military pilot training solutions; and mission networks for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

