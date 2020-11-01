HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

