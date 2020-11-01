Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WSU opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.53 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. WashTec AG has a twelve month low of €28.85 ($33.94) and a twelve month high of €57.50 ($67.65).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

