Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €49.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €32.20 ($37.88) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.32 and its 200-day moving average is €30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million and a PE ratio of 43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

