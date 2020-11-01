HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Down 7.7%

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

