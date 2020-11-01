Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

