Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 10,961 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

