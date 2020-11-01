Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $720,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after buying an additional 657,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

