Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 163,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $72,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $141.29 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

