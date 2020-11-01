Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $46,116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

