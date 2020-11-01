Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

