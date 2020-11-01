Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 666 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

