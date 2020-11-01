Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

